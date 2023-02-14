Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
SAN FRANCISCO — In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help — including people posting their location inside collapsed buildings — and connect people with rescue organizations to help them. But they could soon lose access to this tool unless they pay Twitter a monthly fee of at least $100 — prohibitive for many volunteers and nonprofits.
Monday was the extended deadline Twitter set for shutting off free access to its API, or Application Programming Interface. But on Monday, it delayed the launch again.
Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor
NEW YORK — Advertisers bet big that viewers were turning to the Super Bowl for a comforting escape, and delivered a series of advertisements that relied on familiar celebrity faces, light humor, and plenty of cuddly dogs.
This wasn’t a year for edgy humor or experimentation. After three years of a global pandemic, with economic uncertainty looming ahead and the war in Ukraine stretching on, advertisers just wanted people to feel good. Super Bowl advertisers each year try to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast.
