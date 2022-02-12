Stocks fall, cap rough week
NEW YORK — Stocks tumbled again, Friday, and this time bond yields joined in the swoon as worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine piled onto Wall Street’s already heavy list of concerns about inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 1.9% after the White House encouraged all US citizens to leave Ukraine within the next 48 hours, before possible military action by Russia. Similar, knee-jerk swings swept through other markets as investors pulled money out of riskier things like stocks and moved instead toward the safety of bonds and gold. The price of oil rose more than 3%.
US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate
WASHINGTON — A federal judge, Friday, blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to put greater emphasis on the potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions in the federal rulemaking process. Known as the “social cost of carbon,” the estimate is a key component of federal rules for oil and gas drilling, automobiles and other industries. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden restored a higher cost estimate set in 2016. The Biden administration’s revival of a higher figure would make rules aimed at addressing climate change more economically justifiable. Republican attorneys general led by Louisiana’s Jeff Landry said Biden’s action illegally exceeded his authority by basing the figure on global considerations.
NJ reaches $20.5M settlement with bus firm over missed trips
TRENTON, N.J. — A bus company accused of overcharging New Jersey Transit for missed trips and over-billing for hours and miles driven will pay more than $20 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the state, the attorney general’s office said, Friday.
Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a statement it was the largest False Claims Act settlement outside the health care sector in state history.
The settlement stems from when the state joined a whistleblower lawsuit in 2020 against Hoboken-based Academy Bus LLC, which bills itself as the largest privately owned and operated transportation company in the country.
The complaint alleged Academy failed to report tens of thousands of missed trips over a six-year period ending in late 2018 to avoid assessments under its contract with New Jersey Transit.
Most of the trips were on routes serving the Hudson County waterfront, including service to New York City. Riders were often left delayed or stranded.
The lawsuit also alleged the company violated state false claims and unjust enrichment laws, and seeks damages and civil penalties.
Under the settlement, Academy makes no admission of wrongdoing or liability.
