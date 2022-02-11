Twitter posts loss for 2021, but stock up
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter’s stock is rising after it posted strong revenue growth last year and announced a $4 billion share buyback program. That’s despite posting a loss in 2021 and missing analysts’ expectations on user growth in the fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said, Thursday, that revenue increased 37%, to $5.08 billion, compared with 2020. But it reported a net loss of $221 million for the year largely tied to a shareholder lawsuit it settled. In the last three months of the year, it reported earnings of $182 million, or 21 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, they were 33 cents per share, hitting Wall Street expectations.
Coke sales rise 10% in Q4 as Omicron fails to halt demand
Coca-Cola posted better-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter as venues like coffee shops and movie theaters continued to reopen. Coke Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the company saw some impact from the Omicron variant, in December and January, but the disruption was not as great as previous waves of the virus. Rival PepsiCo also reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results, Thursday. Both companies say they plan to raise prices this year to account for higher costs of commodities and transportation.
