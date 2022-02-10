Federal Reserve Bank of Boston names a new president
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said, Wednesday, that it has chosen Susan M. Collins, an economist and administrator at the University of Michigan, as its next president. The selection of Collins, who will become the first Black person to serve as president of the Boston Fed, has already been approved by the Fed’s governing Board. She is only the second Black American to be appointed a president of one of the Fed’s 12 regional banks. In that role, Collins will have a vote on the Fed’s interest rate decisions this year.
Uber posts 4Q profit as ride-hailing service bounces back
SAN RAMON — Uber’s ride-hailing service edged closer to returning to its pre-pandemic levels during the final three months of last year. But prospects for the San Francisco-based company remain clouded by the future direction of the novel Coronavirus that has plagued its business. Its fourth-quarter results, Wednesday, came in above the analysts’ projections. But Uber’s forecast for the current January-March period was slightly below what analysts had been hoping, suggesting that Omicron variant may still may be denting the ride-hailing service.
