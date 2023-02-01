PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs
SAN JOSE, Calif. — PayPal said, Tuesday, it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.”
PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of Venmo, Xoom and Honey, among other brands.
The company based in San Jose, Calif., is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount.
Feds use rare veto to block Alaska mine plans
JUNEAU, Alaska — The US Environmental Protection Agency is effectively vetoing a proposed copper and gold mine in a remote region of southwest Alaska. The area supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery. Alaskan Native tribes and environmentalists are heralding the move after a long fight against the proposed Pebble Mine. Pebble Limited Partnership CEO John Shively is criticizing the EPA’s move and says litigation is likely. Tribes in the Bristol Bay region, in 2010, petitioned the EPA to protect the area under the federal Clean Water Act. The proposed mine would open a trove of minerals coveted by mining interests.
