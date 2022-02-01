Tesla fans complain Biden ignores company’s EV leadership
DETROIT — Some of Tesla’s loyal band of devotees and CEO Elon Musk say the White House has been unfairly snubbing America’s top-selling electric vehicle brand in its support for EVs as a way to help fight climate change — and they’re making their discontent known. More than 33,000 people have signed a petition on change.org, asking President Joe Biden to acknowledge Tesla’s electric vehicle leadership. The petitioners have accused the president of ignoring Tesla, a non-union company, in favor of the traditional Detroit automakers, which are unionized.
Spotify pledges combat of misinformation
NEW YORK — Spotify is pledging to combat the spread of COVID-19 misinformation as part of a damage-control campaign sparked by musician Neil Young, who called out the streaming service’s top podcaster for amplifying vaccine skepticism.
Spotify said, Sunday, it will soon add a warning before all podcasts that discuss COVID-19, directing listeners to factual, up-to-date information from scientists and public health experts. The company also sought to increase transparency about its publishing decisions by laying out the rules it uses to protect users’ safety.
Rogan last month interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has become a hero in the anti-vaccine community. Malone has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation and has falsely suggested that millions of people have been hypnotized into believing that the vaccines work to prevent serious disease.
