Defense team rests in Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial
SAN JOSE — The defense team for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has rested its case in Holmes’ criminal fraud trial, setting up several days of preparation before closing arguments begin. Those arguments are scheduled to be held Dec. 16-17. The case could be turned over to the jury late in the day of Dec. 17, with deliberations continuing through most of the week of Dec. 20. Holmes, 37, has pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding investors and patients by misleading them about Theranos’ progress developing new technology intended to perform hundreds of blood tests at once on just a few drops of blood. Holmes testified in her defense for seven days in total.
Senate says no to Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses
WASHINGTON — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution, Wednesday, to nullify the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the Coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The vote was 52-48. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take the measure up, which means the mandate would stand.
