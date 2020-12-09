Steady gains for stocks deliver more records on Wall Street
NEW YORK — Steady gains throughout the day delivered another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also hit a record high. Small-company stocks rose much more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. The gains, which came after a shaky start for the market, came as the UK became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program. US regulators have given a positive initial review of the vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days.
UK, EU leaders to meet Wednesday
LONDON — The leaders of Britain and the European Union will meet in the next 24 hours for a final push at a Brexit deal, as the two sides warned that the chances of a post-Brexit trade deal by a year-end deadline is slipping away. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that she looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Brussels on Wednesday evening. Johnson’s office confirmed the two leaders would hold a dinner meeting ”to continue discussions on the future relationship.” Britain is due to leave the EU’s economic structures on Jan. 1, a rupture that could cause upheaval for businesses on both sides of the English Channel if there is no trade deal.
Apple to tighten app privacy
LONDON — Apple is stepping up privacy for app users, forcing developers to be more transparent about data collection and warning they could be removed if they don’t comply with a new anti-tracking measure. An executive at the US tech giant said Tuesday it’s set to roll out the anti-tracking feature next year and warned it could kick apps off its widely used App Store if they don’t obey its requirements. Called App Tracking Transparency, it will require apps to clearly ask for users permission before tracking them. In a separate policy update, apps in the App Store will soon have to start giving users more details about the personal data each app uses.
