Trump media venture gets scrutiny from US market regulators
NEW YORK — Regulators are asking questions about the deal to bring Donald Trump’s new social media company to the stock market, one that has attracted both legions of fans of the former president and people looking to make a quick profit. The company partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged the inquiries in a filing it made with regulators on Monday. Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Treasury wants more oversight of some real estate deals
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors’ use of the US market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department is seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says is a vulnerability in the real estate market.
