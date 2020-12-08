China trade surplus hits record $75B
BEIJING — China has reported its politically sensitive trade surplus soared to a record $75.4 billion in November as exports surged 21% over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers. Exports to the United States rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington. Total exports rose to $268 billion, up from October’s 11.4% growth. Imports gained 5% to $192.6 billion, up from the previous month’s 4.7%, reflecting the growing strength of China’s economic rebound from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Congress virus talks still dragging
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief. Congress is preparing to pass a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown this weekend. House Democratic floor leader Steny Hoyer said the temporary government funding bill is slated for a vote on Wednesday.
