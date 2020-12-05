US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to blacklist
BEIJING — The US government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding China’s biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. The restrictions add to steps taken by President Donald Trump against China since losing his re-election bid in November. The Pentagon added four companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. to a list of entities it said are linked to a “military-civil fusion” strategy. The Chinese government accused Washington of abusing national security claims to handicap fledgling Chinese industrial competitors.
Google AI researcher’s exit sparks concerns
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Artificial intelligence scholar Timnit Gebru helped improve Google’s public image as a company that elevates Black computer scientists and questions harmful uses of AI technology. But internally, Gebru, a leader in the field of AI ethics, was not shy about voicing doubts about those commitments. That’s until she was ousted this week in a dispute over a research paper examining the societal dangers of an emerging branch of AI. The furor over Gebru’s abrupt departure is the latest incident raising questions about whether Google has strayed so far away from its original “Don’t Be Evil” motto that it now routinely ousts employees who challenge management.
Nissan pulls out of Trump emissions fight with California
DETROIT — Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement Friday is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing. General Motors ended its support for the Trump administration’s position last week. Nissan says it’s pulling out because of its confidence that discussions between the industry, California and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can develop one national standard.
