Sanders to Biden: Cut back looming Medicare premium hike
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders is asking the White House to cut back a big Medicare premium hike set to take effect in weeks and tied to a pricey Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned. In a letter, Friday, to President Joe Biden, the Vermont Independent called on the president to prevent the portion of an “outrageous increase” in Medicare premiums that’s attributable to Aduhelm, a newly approved Alzheimer’s medicine from drugmaker Biogen priced at $56,000 a year. A planned increase of $21.60 a month, this January, in Medicare’s “Part B” premium for outpatient care would be slashed closer to $10.
China’s Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown
BEIJING — Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. says it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but the company’s US market debut, in June, was disrupted by a data security crackdown launched by Chinese regulators. The company earlier denied reports it planned to buy back its US shares. The share price tumbled after the government announced it was investigating how Didi gathered and handled data on customers, an increasingly sensitive issue in China. The company raised about $4.4 billion in its June market debut.
Arizona evictions up, but not close to pre-pandemic levels
PHOENIX — Eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona, but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels as agencies do a better job of getting out rental aid, court officials and advocates say.
Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts, which handle the bulk of Arizona’s eviction cases, said the number of lockouts, in November, actually fell last month, from 4,669 in October to 3,813 in November. That’s about two-thirds of the 5,804 eviction cases filed in Arizona’s largest county in November 2019 — before the pandemic.
“Still no tsunami,” said Davis, referring to the flood of evictions many people had predicted would be unleashed after the federal moratorium on lockouts ended in late August.
The temporary ban by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been imposed to protect tenants struggling to pay rent amid the economic disruption of the pandemic.
The Pima County Consolidated Justice Court, which includes cases in Arizona’s second-largest city Tucson, reported 803 eviction filings, in October, up from 485, in October 2020, but still nowhere near the 1,228 reported before the pandemic, in October 2019.
