British lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade deal with EU
LONDON — Britain’s House of Commons has voted resoundingly to approve a trade deal with the European Union, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the UK’s years-long Brexit journey. With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to approve the agreement sealed between the UK government and the EU last week. It will become British law once it passes through the unelected House of Lords and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II. The UK left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period.
EU, China leaders seal long-awaited investment deal
BRUSSELS — European Union top officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded a long-awaited business investment deal with the potential to annoy the new American administration. The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country. But it may cause tension with the administration of US President-elect Joe Biden only weeks after the EU proposed a trans-Atlantic dialogue to address “the strategic challenge presented by China’s growing international assertiveness.”
COVID cluckers: Pandemic feeds demand for backyard chickens
ROSS, Calif. — The Coronavirus pandemic is coming home to roost in America’s backyards. Forced to hunker down at home, more people are setting up coops and raising their own chickens, which provide an earthy hobby, animal companionship and a steady supply of fresh eggs. Amateur chicken-keeping has been growing in popularity in recent years as people become more focused on environmental sustainability and the food they eat. The pandemic has accelerated those trends, prompting more people to take the leap into poultry parenthood. Businesses that sell chicks, coops and other supplies say they’ve seen a surge in demand since the pandemic took hold.
