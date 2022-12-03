EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
BRUSSELS — The European Union has reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It’s a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. They needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay, by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap is led by the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and still needs their approval. It aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.
Utility recommends natural gas plant despite objections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation’s largest public utility is recommending replacing an aging coal burning power plant with natural gas, ignoring calls for the Tennessee Valley Authority to speed its transition to renewable energy.
TVA, on Friday, announced the completion of its environmental impact statement for replacing the Cumberland Fossil Plant near Cumberland City, Tenn. TVA says in a news release that solar and battery storage would be more costly and time-consuming than gas. The recommendation still needs the approval of TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. He has previously spoken in favor of gas. The announcement drew immediate backlash from groups that include the Center for Biological Diversity, which calls the plan “reckless.”
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state’s Senate seats. Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project, says many of the voters they are targeting don’t know there is a runoff. Her organization had to find new canvassers as well as new funding. They’ve raised almost $800,000 to support phone banking, text banking and voter protection at the polls for the runoff. Grassroots nonprofits are prohibited from campaigning for any candidate or party, but Cotton says they fill an important role educating voters on where and how to vote.
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution says it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion to build a battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The additional investment announced, Friday, is anticipated to result in 40% more battery cell output when the plant is fully operational.
