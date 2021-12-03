Holiday shoppers navigate shortages with mixed results
NEW YORK — The holidays have always been defined by disappointing out-of-stock messages on the most popular items. But the pandemic-induced supply chain snarls have created unprecedented shortages across all types of products. That has many customers buying early as shortfalls are only expected to worsen as the holiday season moves into the final stretch. Some shoppers aren’t being choosy, while others are trying to find the next best thing. A lot is at stake for retailers. If shoppers can’t get what they want at one store, they could go to another competitor or just not buy an alternative. That could dampen overall holiday sales.
Stocks rise
NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street, Thursday, as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new Coronavirus variant as well as measures that governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8%. The Nasdaq rose 0.8%. The tech-heavy index was held back by a loss in Apple after news outlets reported that the company was seeing weaker demand for its iPhone 13.
