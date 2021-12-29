China fuels global unease
BEIJING — China’s ruling Communist Party is pressing entrepreneurs to make the country a “technology superpower” that doesn’t need the United States or other foreign suppliers. The aim is to develop Chinese creators of computer, energy, medical and other technologies that can generate wealth and global influence. That is prompting fear the world might decouple, or split into markets with incompatible standards and products, which would hurt innovation.
Mexico: Cruise ships with Coronavirus cases can dock
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said, Wednesday, it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with the Coronavirus to dock.
The announcement came after two Mexican ports refused to allowed passengers ashore because their ships had Coronavirus cases.
The Health Department said passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to come ashore normally, while those with symptoms or a positive virus test will be quarantined or given medical care.
The department said a cruise ship that was prevented from docking at one Pacific coast port will be allowed to dock farther north, at the port of Guaymas.
