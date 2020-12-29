Aid to be delayed
WASHINGTON — The $900 billion economic relief package that President Donald Trump signed over the weekend will deliver vital aid to millions of struggling households and businesses. Yet his nearly one-week delay in signing the bill means that it will take that much longer for the financial support to arrive. The measure does not include aid for states and localities that are being forced to turn to layoffs and service cuts as their tax revenue dries up.
Kansas governor to get COVID-19 shot this week
Gov. Laura Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger plan to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that state government can continue to operate during the pandemic. The Democratic governor confirmed her plans Monday during an impromptu interview at the Statehouse. She told The Associated Press last week that the state was looking at giving shots to people in state agencies, the Republican-controlled Legislature and the state court system.
