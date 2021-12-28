Stocks up slightly after holiday
NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies led US stocks broadly higher, Monday, extending the market’s recent rally. Trading was muted following the Christmas holiday as Wall Street kicked off the final week in a banner year for the stock market.
Trading is expected to be quiet, but potentially volatile, this week, as the Omicron Coronavirus variant continues to spread quickly throughout the US and overseas. However most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.
The S&P 500 was up 1.1% as of 1:49 p.m., Eastern. The benchmark index, which capped a holiday shortened week Thursday with an all-time high, is on pace to close out the year with a 27.3% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.2%.
The major indexes posted weekly gains last week as fears ebbed about the potential impact of Omicron outbreaks. However, much is still uncertain about the variant, which is spreading extremely quickly, leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.
Technology companies led the gains. Nvidia climbed 3.9%, while Apple and Microsoft each rose 1.9%.
The price of US crude oil rose 2.7%, continuing its climb higher this month. Energy companies like Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy were among the biggest gainers in the S&P 500.
