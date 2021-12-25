Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild
Wall Street delivered another strong year, in 2021, as a spike in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits. Investors faced plenty of challenges, however, most notably a resurgence of inflation and the persistent Coronavirus pandemic. Retail investors made their presence felt by boosting GameStop and other so-called meme stocks to sky-high levels. They also flocked to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. A record number of companies went public, trying to take advantage of the soaring stock market. China cracked down on big technology companies, knocking more than $1 trillion off their market value. In social media, Facebook changed its name while Twitter changed its leadership.
Buttigieg doles out $241M to US ports to boost supply chain
WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is announcing more than $241 million in grants to bolster US ports. It’s part of President Joe Biden’s near-term plan to address America’s clogged supply chain with infrastructure improvements to speed the flow of goods. The transportation money is being made available immediately to 25 projects in 19 states. It includes $52.3 million to help boost rail capacity at the port in Long Beach and $20 million for Portsmouth, Virginia, to build out a supply chain for the offshore wind industry. Delcambre, Louisiana, will get $2 million for dock restoration and climate resiliency.
$25M to distribute East Coast fish to nutrition programs
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government will spend $25 million on East Coast fish to aid nutrition assistance programs and help New England’s struggling commercial fishing industry.
The US Department of Agriculture said, Wednesday, it would make the purchase on Atlantic groundfish. That is a group of species such as cod, haddock and pollock that come to the docks in states including Massachusetts and Maine and are popular in seafood markets and restaurants.
The purchase came after members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation called on the USDA to purchase more East Coast seafood through its programs that distribute food to residents in need. The purchase will help fill food pantries and boost an East Coast seafood industry still struggling with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delegation members said.
