Tesla offers rare year-end discounts
DETROIT — Tesla is offering rare discounts through year’s end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website, earlier this month.
But on Wednesday, it doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now, and Dec. 31. The move comes ahead of a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500 that’s scheduled to take effect, Jan. 1. Until the new year, Teslas weren’t eligible for a previous federal tax credit program because the company had reached a limit of 200,000 vehicles sold.
Applications for jobless claims
up slightly
WASHINGTON — Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits, last week, as the labor market continues to show strength even as the Federal Reserve has tried, for nearly a year, to slow the economy by raising its main lending rate.
The Labor Department reported, Thursday, that applications for jobless claims for the week ending, Dec. 17, inched up by 2,000 to 216,000 from the previous week’s 214,000.
Meta to settle
user data case
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign, in 2016.
Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed, late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.
The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform. That data was then used to target US voters during the 2016 campaign that culminated in Trump’s election as the 45th president.
Park construction manager pays $1.9M fine
BOSTON — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
When Gilbane/Hunt submitted its bid for the role of construction manager of Polar Park in Worcester, in 2019, it promised to give 20% of the work to women- and minority-owned businesses, the attorney general’s office said in a statement, Thursday.
But the company misrepresented the status of such businesses on the project, did little to encourage women- and minority-owned businesses, and did not track where the project’s spending on such businesses stood in meeting its goal, the attorney general’s office said.
Judge kept FTX execs’ plea deals secret to get founder to US
NEW YORK — A judge kept secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s executive associates were cooperating with investigators so the cryptocurrency entrepreneur wouldn’t get spooked and fight extradition from the Bahamas to the United States. Federal Judge Ronnie Abrams’ decision in Manhattan was revealed, Friday, with the unsealing of transcripts of guilty pleas by Bankman-Fried’s top fellow executives in the collapsed cryptocurrency empire. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was brought to New York Wednesday. A Manhattan judge freed him on $250 million bail to live with his parents in California until trial. Later Friday, Abrams recused herself from the case, saying her husband’s law firm advised FTX, in 2021.
Microsoft will fight over Activision Blizzard deal
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the US will block the tech giant’s planned takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Microsoft, on Thursday, filed a formal response to the FTC lawsuit’s declaring the $68.7 billion deal an illegal acquisition that should be stopped. For years, Microsoft has avoided the political backlash that has been directed at its big tech peers Amazon, Google and Meta. But the software giant now appears to be on a collision course with US regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden’s push to get tough on anti-competitive behavior.
