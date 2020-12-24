A season of fear, not cheer, as virus changes holiday
All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic uncertainty and sadness was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, worried about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the Coronavirus. Residents of London can’t see people outside their households. Peruvians won’t be allowed to drive their cars over Christmas and New Year to discourage visits. The patchwork of restrictions being imposed by local and national governments across the world varies widely — but few holiday seasons will look normal this year.
EU and UK near trade deal
BRUSSELS — European Union and British negotiators are closing in on a trade deal with only a disagreement over fishing rights in UK waters remaining, After resolving a few remaining fair competition issues, negotiators were down to dealing with fishing quotas and transition terms Wednesday as they worked to secure a deal for a post-Brexit relationship by an end-of-year deadline. Two EU sources say there is hope a chaotic break on New Year’s Day could be averted as soon as Wednesday night. Britain withdrew from the EU on Jan. 31, and an economic transition period expires on Dec. 31.
Safety a higher priority than sales for many small retailers
NEW YORK — Small and independent retailers already struggling because of the Coronavirus outbreak are taking extraordinary steps this holiday season to try and lessen the spread of the virus. They’re going beyond limiting the number of people in a store — owners are encouraging online buying, and setting up appointments before and after hours for private shopping trips. Owners ask customers in their stores to limit the amount of time they spend there, and curbside pickup, delivery and shipping are standard operating procedure. All of this is in addition to state and local restrictions on how many people can be in a store at a time.
