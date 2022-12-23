US home sales fell in November for the 10th straight month
LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied US homes slowed for the 10th month in a row, in November, constrained by a tight inventory of properties on the market and mortgage rates averaging more than double what they were a year ago. The National Association of Realtors said, Wednesday, that existing home sales fell 7.7%, last month from October, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million. That’s lower than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales plunged 35.4% from November last year. Despite the slowdown, home prices continued to rise. The national median home sales price rose 3.5%, in November from a year earlier to $370,700.
States contend with short timeline to correct broadband map
LOS ANGELES — States are racing against a deadline to challenge the map federal officials will use to divvy up the nation’s largest-ever investment in high-speed Internet. At stake is a share of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, part of the infrastructure measure President Joe Biden signed into law, last year. States have until Jan. 13 to challenge a broadband speed map the Federal Communications Commission released, last month.
