White House downplays Secret Service estimate of COVID fraud
The White House is downplaying a statement by the US Secret Service that nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs. When asked, Wednesday, to comment, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “There is no new research, data or analysis of fraud here.” The Secret Service told The Associated Press, Tuesday, that the estimate is based on Secret Service cases and data from other agencies. An agency spokesperson now says they were not amending a statement on their website, but did add a clarifying note to explain the figure is based on those reports.
Stocks rise on Wall Street ahead of holiday
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, Wednesday, adding to the week’s gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Nasdaq rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%. The Russell 2000, a measure of small-company stocks, rose 0.9%. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the gains. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally, on Tuesday. European and Asian markets also closed higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.46%. US markets will be closed, Friday, in observance of Christmas.
