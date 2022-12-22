Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B over consumer law violations
WASHINGTON — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, on Tuesday, ordered Wells to repay $2 billion to consumers and enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank. It’s the largest fine to date against Wells, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.
Amazon to make big business changes in EU settlement
Amazon will make major changes to its business practices to end competition probes in Europe by giving customers more visible choices when buying products and, for Prime members, more delivery options.
The EU’s executive Commission said, Tuesday, it accepted the legally binding commitments from Amazon to resolve two antitrust investigations. The deal allows the company to avoid a legal battle with the EU’s top antitrust watchdog that could have ended with potentially huge fines.
In one big change, the company promised to give products from rival sellers equal visibility in the “buy box,” a premium piece of real estate on its website and app that leads to higher sales.
Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap
The Bank of Japan broadened caps for a benchmark government bond yield, a surprise move that pushed bond yields higher globally and dinged Asian stocks. The central bank, on Tuesday, said that it would allow the yield curve on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond to range 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from the previous cap of 25 basis points.
It did not mention inflation in its policy statement, but inflation has been running above the central bank’s 2% target rate. Japan had been a holdout among major industrialized nations in allowing yields to rise. Europe nations and the US have been hiking rates aggressively to battle inflation.
Rule delay makes big EV tax credit possible early next year
WASHINGTON — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit, come Jan. 1, because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department says it won’t finish the rules that govern where battery minerals and parts have to be sourced, until sometime in March. As a result, it appears that buyers of EVs assembled in North America with batteries made in the US, Canada or Mexico will be eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
