The holidays could make or break some stores
NEW YORK — Clothing stores and specialty retailers are offering big discounts and heavily promoting curbside pickup in hopes of rescuing a lackluster holiday shopping season. For some, it could be their last chance at survival. And even a last-minute sales boost could be too late to save them. The holiday season, which accounts for about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales, has always been make-or-break for struggling stores. But it’s even more important this year as they look to make up for sales lost since the pandemic forced them to temporarily close locations.
Bergman succeeds Horn at Disney Studios
Walt Disney Co. veteran Alan Bergman has been named chairman of Disney Studios. The company said Monday that Bergman will be succeeding Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer. Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.