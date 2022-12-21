Congress moves to ban app from some devices
WASHINGTON — TikTok would be banned from most US government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled, early Tuesday. It’s the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd.
The requirements would apply to the executive branch and don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts.
Trump taxes: House panel votes to release returns
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee has voted along party lines to publicly release a report on Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., says supporting materials will be released along with the report.
The report could provide a fuller look into Trump’s personal and business finances, possibly revealing how much money he paid in taxes, what income he derived from foreign operations and whether his income was as large as the reputed multibillionaire has suggested.
