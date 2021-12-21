Manchin upends Biden’s agenda
WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin has all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative. Saying he can’t support the package, the West Virginia Democrat has single-handedly thrown his party’s agenda into jeopardy. Furious colleagues are desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority. Next steps are uncertain. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday the Senate would vote on it, early in the new year. Congress has recessed for the holidays. Some Democrats started working on changes to win Manchin’s support.
AP Exclusive: NSO spyware hacked Polish opposition duo
WARSAW, Poland — Security researchers say they’ve found spyware from the notorious hacker-for-hire company NSO Group on the cellphones of two leading Polish opposition figures. One is a high-profile lawyer hacked in the final weeks of pivotal 2019 parliamentary elections. The other is a prosecutor challenging the populist right-wing government’s attempts to purge the judiciary and punish uncooperative prosecutors. The Citizen Lab researchers did not determine who ordered the hack but both victims believe it was Poland’s increasingly illiberal government.
