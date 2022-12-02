Raimondo: US isn’t seeking to sever economic ties with China
WASHINGTON — The United States isn’t seeking to sever economic ties with China — even as it takes steps to protect America’s technological and military prowess from Beijing. That’s according to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She spoke to reporters in advance of a speech, Wednesday, on the Biden administration’s China policy. Relations between the world’s two biggest economies have chilled over the last decade, partly because the communist government in Beijing has cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong and on Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The Biden administration has also kept President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China.
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs
Delivery company DoorDash is eliminating more than 1,200 corporate jobs, about 6% of its total workforce, saying it hired too many people when demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Tony Xu said in a message to employees, on Wednesday, that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. It is cutting approximately 1,250 people. Impacted employees will receive 17 weeks of compensation and their February 2023 stock vest. All health benefits will continue, through March 31.
