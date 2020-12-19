Winter travel raises more fears of viral spread
NEW YORK — Tens of millions of people are expected to travel to family gatherings or winter vacations over Christmas. That’s despite pleas by public health experts who fear the result could be another surge in Coronavirus cases. In the US, AAA predicts that about 85 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, most of them by car. That would be a drop of nearly one-third from a year ago, but still a massive movement of people in the middle of a pandemic. Experts worry that Christmas and New Year’s will turn into super-spreader events because many people are letting down their guard.
Stocks slide from records
NEW YORK — US stock indexes pulled back from their record levels Friday as the wait drags on to see if Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights. Hope that Congress may be nearing a deal to offer more support for the economy helped the S&P 500 post a 1.3% gain this week. So has enthusiasm about vaccines for COVID-19, which investors hope will get the economy back on the road to normalcy next year.
The S&P 500 index fell 13.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,709.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,179.05.
