Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark, Thursday. The suspensions continued, Friday, with the account of a Business Insider columnist who published a series of articles, between 2018 and 2021, highlighting what she called dangerous Tesla manufacturing shortcomings. Many advertisers abandoned Twitter over content moderation questions after Musk acquired it, in October. Now he risks a rupture with media organizations, which are among the most active on the platform.
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK — The US Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security. The addition of the companies to the “entity list” means that export licenses will likely be denied for any US company trying to do business with them. It signals a hardening of US efforts to prevent China, especially its military, from acquiring advanced technologies such as leading edge computer chips and hypersonic weapons.
Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried
WASHINGTON — The three primary committees charged with electing Democrats are setting aside more than $1 million in donations from disgraced crypto mogul Samuel Bankman-Fried this election cycle. Bankman-Fried was arrested, this week, in the Bahamas and accused of illegally diverting investor funds to make tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign donations.
The former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Bankman-Fried was a prolific political donor to individual lawmakers, official campaign committees and super PACs. Among the recipients of his cash were the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which all issued statements, Friday.
US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
DETROIT — US safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors’ Cruise can unexpectedly come to a halt, potentially stranding passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe after three reports of Cruise autonomous vehicles braking so hard that they were rear-ended by other vehicles. At the time, robotaxis were staffed by human safety drivers.
