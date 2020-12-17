From restaurants to retailers, virus transformed economies
NEW YORK — The viral pandemic upended economies in the United States and across the world — transforming how people work, travel, eat, shop and congregate. It has changed how students are educated, how people communicate and how households are entertained. It has also widened a gap between educated and affluent people who can work from home and the less fortunate. Even after vaccines have conquered the virus, economies have regained their health and jobless people have found work again, the economic landscape will almost certainly look different. Among the many life-altering consequences of the year 2020, the Coronavirus has reshaped how people and businesses engage economically.
Robinhood accused of downplaying the risks of trading
BOSTON — Regulators in Massachusetts claim Robinhood Financial targets and manipulates inexperienced investors and has failed to prevent costly outages on its popular stock trading platform. In an administrative complaint filed Wednesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin alleges that Robinhood’s business practices violate state securities laws. The state seeks an unspecified fine against Robinhood, among other penalties. Robinhood has nearly half a million customers in Massachusetts with accounts valued at more than $1.6 billion, according to the complaint. The Menlo Park, California-based company said it disagrees with the complaint and intends to mount a vigorous defense.
S&P 500 nears record
NEW YORK — The S&P 500 ticked up to the edge of its record Wednesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state. In a mixed and muted day of trading, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow inched lower, and the Nasdaq edged up to a record high for the second straight day. The Fed is keeping the accelerator floored on its support for the economy, but investors are more interested in what’s happening across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.