EU, Britain to toughen rules for tech giants
LONDON — Big tech companies face hefty fines in Britain and the European Union if they treat rivals unfairly or fail to protect users on their platforms, in proposed regulations unveiled Tuesday. The EU outlined its long-awaited sweeping overhaul of digital regulations while the British government released its own plans to step up policing of harmful material online, signaling the next phase of technology regulation in Europe. Both sets of proposals include specific measures aimed at the biggest tech companies. Some of the rules allow for fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual global revenue.
LA Times executive editor steps down
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine has stepped down after two and a half years heading a newspaper roiled by management shakeups, a revenue drop and questions about its commitment to newsroom diversity. Pearlstine announced in October that he planned to retire but would stay on to help with the search for a new top editor. On Monday, the Times’ owner said Pearlstine was no longer overseeing the newsroom and had shifted to an advisory role. The newspaper recently hired a search firm to manage the process to find a new executive editor. The search is expected to take months.
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
WASHINGTON — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on US store shelves. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the first kit that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home. Regulators granted use for a similar home test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription. The test kit from an Australian company allows users to swab themselves and get the results at home in about 20 minutes. The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results. The company says it will have 3 million tests available next month.
