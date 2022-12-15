AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford
More than half of US adults say it’s harder to afford holiday gifts, this year. According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 69% of them say they have seen higher prices for holiday gifts in recent months, up from 58%, last year. And 57% say it has been harder to afford the things they want to give, a dramatic increase from 40%, one year ago.
Price increases have especially impacted lower-income shoppers. Two-thirds of Americans in households earning less than $50,000 annually say they’ve had a harder time affording gifts and holiday meals, this year.
Senate crypto hearing yields
big claims
Whether increased regulation would have prevented the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was fiercely debated at a hearing of the Senate’s banking committee, Wednesday. However, new legislation is potentially on the way. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced at the hearing bipartisan legislation aimed at cracking down on cryptocurrencies being used in money laundering. Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis, of Wyoming, said she and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, would reintroduce their bipartisan legislation, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, next year. That act would require disclosures and consumer protection obligations from cryptocurrency issuers.
UK inflation eases but little relief at near 40-year high
LONDON — UK inflation has eased, in November, but is still stuck near a 40-year high. The Office for National Statistics said, Wednesday, that consumer prices rose 10.7% in the 12 months through November, down from 11.1%, in October. The figures offer little relief for consumers as the high cost of food and energy erodes spending power. Inflation is stubbornly high across Europe, where it slowed in the 19 countries that use the euro last month but was still a painful 10%. That contrasts with the US, where the inflation rate dropped to 7.1%, in November, from a recent peak of 9.1%, in June.
EU to US: We already have war, don’t give us trade war, too
BRUSSELS — Disappointment has set in two years after the election of US President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union. EU leaders are openly talking about fights, not only friendship. They say conflict with Washington is the last thing they want, with war raging on their doorstep in Ukraine and common resolve essential in stopping Russia. But money is threat to that unity. The point of contention is the US Inflation Reduction Act. The $369 billion plan favors American-made climate technology through subsidies and, according to the EU, will unfairly discriminate against its firms.
