Fed to weigh further options for aiding US
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers face an unusual conundrum as they meet this week: A short-term economic outlook that is worsening while the longer-term picture is brightening thanks to the emergence of Coronavirus vaccines. When its meeting concludes Wednesday, the Fed could announce steps to try to offset the pandemic’s increasing drag on growth. Or it could choose to mostly watch and wait, for now. This week’s policy meeting coincides with a record-shattering resurgence of the Coronavirus.
US stocks end mostly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated. In the US, investors are waiting to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, while in Europe talks continue on trying to reach a trade deal between Britain and the European Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.