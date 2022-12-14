A slowdown in inflation eases some pressure
WASHINGTON — Inflation in the United States slowed again, last month, in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households. Consumer prices rose 7.1%, in November, from a year ago, the government said, Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7%, in October, and a recent peak of 9.1%, in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown.
Measured from month to month, which gives a more up-to-minute snapshot, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1%. All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago.
Musk’s Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group
Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council. That’s the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed, in 2016, to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives, on Monday night. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place.
