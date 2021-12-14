Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has released a federal strategy to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and ultimately transform the US auto industry. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the strategy, Monday, at an event in suburban Maryland. The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed, last month, authorizes the charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.
Medicare urged to flex its power and slash back premium hike
WASHINGTON — The head of a Senate panel that oversees Medicare says the Biden administration should cut back a hefty premium increase soon to hit millions of enrollees. Nearly half of the Medicare Part “B” premium increase is due to Medicare’s need for a contingency fund to cover a new $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned. The monthly premium increase would swallow up a significant chunk of seniors’ 5.9% cost of living increase.
