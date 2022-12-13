Bankman-Fried to face off with lawmakers over FTX collapse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX will testify before a congressional committee, today, his first appearance under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy roughly a month ago. Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. Bankman-Fried has done several media interviews since his firm collapsed but has not publicly testified about what happened. He is expected to appear remotely from the Bahamas. FTX filed for bankruptcy, on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021
DETROIT — A government report says fuel economy for 2021 model year vehicles in the US stayed flat with 2020 as people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs. The fleet of new vehicles got 25.4 miles per gallon for the model year, while greenhouse gas emissions dropped slightly to a record low of 347 grams per mile. That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency in its annual Automotive Trends Report published, Monday.
