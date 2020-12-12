Businesses plead for Brexit deal
LONDON — British trucking firms, supermarkets and other businesses are imploring the government to strike a last-minute trade deal with the European Union, as the two sides’ leaders tell their citizens to brace for New Year upheaval in the UK-EU trading relationship. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a “strong possibility” that negotiations on a new economic relationship to take effect Jan. 1 will fail. Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have set a Sunday deadline to decide whether to keep talking or prepare for a no-deal break. Von der Leyen said Friday that “we have not yet found the solutions to bridge our differences.”
Inflation still a no-show in US
WASHINGTON — US wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in November as weak demand caused by the pandemic has kept inflation at extremely low levels. The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labor Department reported Friday. But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8% from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve’s target for annual price increases of 2%.
Oracle says it will move HQ from Silicon Valley
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Tech giant Oracle is moving its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. Oracle announced the move Friday. It’s not clear how many Oracle employees will move. The company says it is letting many workers choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home. Oracle’s announcement comes just days after Tesla founder Elon Musk announced that he has moved to Austin. Oracle’s decision is a bragging-rights win for Texas, which has been pursuing California companies for years. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is boasting about the Oracle move, saying on Twitter that Texas is the land of business, jobs and opportunity.
Texas has long targeted companies in high-cost California for relocation. This month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, one of the early companies in Silicon Valley, said it will move to the Houston area.
