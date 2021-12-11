Fine levied in fight over mask after Knudsen intervened
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana man accused of threatening a restaurant manager with a handgun when he was asked to wear a face covering during the height of the pandemic was fined $100 on a misdemeanor charge, after state Attorney General Austin Knudsen intervened in the case to block more serious charges sought by local prosecutors.
A state judge accepted Rodney Robert Smith’s guilty plea for disorderly conduct during a Thursday hearing in Helena, according to the court. He was also ordered to pay $75 in court fees.
Police alleged that Smith got into a physical altercation with employees at a Helena Restaurant, patting his handgun and saying “I’m going to get you” after being asked to comply with the statewide mask mandate or leave.
Smith was originally charged by Lewis and Clark County Prosecutor Leo Gallagher in November 2020 with felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor assault and two concealed weapons charges.
Smith had pleaded not guilty when the Attorney General’s Office told Gallagher to dismiss the concealed carry charges and the prosecutor resisted. Knudsen’s office took over the case and offered a plea deal for an amended charge, the Montana State News Bureau reported.
State District Judge Kathly Seeley said she accepted the plea deal reluctantly. The restaurant employees who said they were assaulted strongly disagreed with Knudsen’s decisions on the case.
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
WASHINGTON — A warehouse worker in Tennessee is running up against price increases that far exceed her modest pay raise. The owner of a pastry business in Massachusetts has had to reduce his product offerings and personally absorb higher costs. A grocery chain executive in Connecticut said his company is splitting its higher costs with its suppliers so it doesn’t have to raise prices across the board. Across the United States, the highest inflation in a generation is heightening financial pressures and forcing people to try to adapt to a new reality.
Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February
NEW YORK — A late wave of buying sent stocks to solid gains on Wall Street Friday, sending the S&P 500 to another record high. The benchmark index rose 1% and closed out its best week since February. Technology stocks powered much of the gain. Business software maker Oracle surged 15.6% after reporting strong results in its latest quarter. The gains came after the government reported another big rise in inflation last month, but markets were relieved to see that the report was in line with expectations. Consumers prices jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier, the most in four decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.