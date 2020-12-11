Airbnb shares more than double
SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb shares more than doubled in price as the home sharing company made its debut Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Airbnb’s shares closed Thursday at $144.71, giving the company a valuation of $100 billion. San Francisco-based Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest US IPO of the year. Airbnb’s home rentals are recovering more quickly than hotels as guests flee crowded cities.
US budget deficit up 25.1% in first two months of budget year
WASHINGTON — The US government’s deficit in the first two months of the budget year ran 25.1% higher than the same period a year ago, as spending to deal with the COVID pandemic soared while tax revenues fell. The Treasury Department reported Thursday that with two months gone in the budget year, the deficit totaled $429.3 billion, up from $343.3 billion in last year’s October-November period.
Visa, Mastercard won’t allow charges for services on Pornhub
NEW YORK — The credit card companies Visa and Mastercard says they will no longer allow its customers use the cards to charge for services on the pornographic website Pornhub. The website, which claimed 42 billion visits last year, has been accused of showing videos that depict rape, underage and nonconsensual sex — most prominently in an investigation published last weekend in The New York Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.