AP-NORC Poll: Income is up, but Americans focus on inflation
WASHINGTON — Americans’ overall income has accelerated since the pandemic, but so has inflation — and a new poll finds that far more people are noticing the higher prices than the pay gains. Two-thirds say their household costs have risen since the pandemic, compared with only about a quarter who say their incomes have increased, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Half say their incomes have stayed the same. Roughly a quarter report that their incomes have dropped. The fast-rising prices that have been surging through the economy have forced many Americans to change their spending habits.
Senate advances bill easing way for debt limit increase
WASHINGTON — The Senate is moving ahead with a fast-track plan for raising the debt limit. A key hurdle was cleared, on Thursday, with the support of 14 Republicans and 50 Democrats, and that likely averts another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls it the responsible path forward. The bill establishes a one-time, expedited process for the Senate to pass a debt ceiling increase by a specific amount with a simple majority.
