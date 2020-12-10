US govt, states sue Facebook
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators on Wednesday sued to force a breakup of Facebook as 48 states and districts accused the company in a separate suit of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Facebook is the world’s biggest social network with 2.7 billion users and a company with a market value of nearly $800 billion whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the world’s fifth-richest individual and the most public face of Big Tech swagger. Facebook said the government plan was unfair and would punish a successful business.
Trump tries to revive election-eve drug discounts
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is trying to revive the president’s stalled election-eve plan to send millions of Medicare recipients a $200 prescription discount card. A person familiar with the effort tells The Associated Press that government agencies still face legal questions about the plan, not to mention the daunting logistics of sending an estimated 39 million seniors a card that will actually work. And trying to do it in the midst of the holiday season, without the benefit of much advance planning. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.
President Donald Trump announced the cards were coming as part of a Sep. 24 speech calling attention to his unfinished health care agenda. As he described the idea, it seemed like they were about to go out in the mail. If Trump can manage to start distribution before Biden is sworn in Jan. 20, the new administration might be hard pressed to stop it.
