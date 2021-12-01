Powell’s warning: Fed to tighten credit faster than expected
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a sharp and unexpected turn Tuesday, toward tightening credit for consumers and businesses in the face of mounting concerns about high inflation. Powell signaled that the Fed will likely act more quickly to phase out its ultra-low-interest rate policies even as the emergence of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has raised fresh doubts about both the strength of the economy and the direction of inflation.
November delivers another hit to sinking consumer confidence
WASHINGTON — US consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and concern about the Coronavirus. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. It was the lowest reading since the index stood at 95.2 in February. The survey was completed on Nov. 19 and would not include the ramifications of omicron, a new variant of the Coronavirus that has begun to spread with few solid answers about the damage it might do to the US and global economies.
