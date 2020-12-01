Biden names liberal econ team
WILMINGTON, Del. — With unemployment still high and a new economic slump possible this winter, President-elect Joe Biden has announced a liberal team of economic advisers. His picks have long focused on workers, inequality, and the disadvantaged. Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, when she placed a greater emphasis than previous Fed chairs on maximizing employment, and less focus on price inflation. Biden also named Cecilia Rouse as chair of the council of economic advisers, and Heather Boushey and Jared Bernstein as members of the council. All are outspoken supporters of more stimulus spending to boost growth and government efforts to address economic inequality.
Along with its progressive cast, Biden’s team also has years of experience in government and policymaking. And that’s earning plaudits from some conservatives, who note that the nominees are not a far-left group bent on strangling the economy, as President Donald Trump repeatedly warned during the 2020 campaign.
