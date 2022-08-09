FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner
WASHINGTON — Federal safety officials have confirmed they will let Boeing resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner jet.
The Federal Aviation Administration said, Monday, it expects Boeing to start shipping out the long-shelved planes in the coming days. Production has been marred by several problems including gaps between panels of the 787′s carbon-composite skin.
That’s prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the last two years, and about 120 of them have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process.
Once shipments resume, Boeing will regain a critical source of cash.
Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss
TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier. The company said, Monday, that quarterly sales rose 6%.
