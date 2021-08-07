SEC approves diversity plan
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Nasdaq’s groundbreaking proposal to boost the number of women, racial minorities and LGBTQ people on US corporate Boards. The new policy requires most of the nearly 3,000 companies listed on Nasdaq to have at least one woman on their board of directors, along with one person from a racial minority or who identifies as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer. Companies with five or fewer Board members, however, will only have to have one diverse member. Companies that don’t meet the diversity criteria will not be delisted but must publicly explain why they could not comply.
Senator urges Fed over bonds
WASHINGTON — A prominent Democratic senator, saying he is concerned about inflation, is urging the Federal Reserve to start trimming its monthly bond purchases. In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Sen. Joe Manchin said that he had become “increasingly alarmed” that the Fed has continued to buy $120 billion per month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, even with the recession triggered by the COVID pandemic over and “our strong recovery well underway.”
