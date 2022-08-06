Hourly workers still have leverage as hiring booms
NEW YORK — As inflation skyrockets, hourly workers keep changing jobs in pursuit of higher wages. And with unemployment still near a 50-year low, experts say that option is likely to remain open to them for the near future. A new Pew Research Center survey shows that about one in five US workers say they are very or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next six months. But for many at the lower end of the pay scale, inflation has already eaten into or erased any pay gains.
Storms ground air travelers as airlines cancel flights
NEW YORK — Thunderstorms on the East Coast are causing travel headaches for tens of thousands of airline passengers. Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights in the US, by midafternoon, Friday. The highest numbers of canceled flights were at the three major airports in the New York City area — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — and at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C. American Airlines is canceling more than 200 flights — 6% of its schedule. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware. The Federal Aviation Administration says there were also long delays at many airports — more than 90 minutes at LaGuardia and Newark.
Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 results miss Wall Street’s view
NEW YORK — Warner Bros. Discovery, which went public in April, missed Wall Street’s expectations in the second quarter as the media giant looks to work through the growing pains of its merger. The New York-based company lost $3.42 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter. Its adjusted loss was 11 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected breakeven results. Revenue totaled $9.83 billion, below the $11.53 billion that Wall Street was calling for.
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. sent shock waves through Hollywood when it announced that it axed the “Batgirl” film planned for HBO Max, opting to shelve the $90 million film. Warner Bros. also shelved “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” an almost-completed sequel to 2020′s “Scoob!”
Under new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. is shifting its strategy on film releases and trimming costs.
Judge: Agency keeps ignoring environment in coal region plan
HELENA, Mont. — A judge has rejected a federal agency’s plans for managing some public lands in the West, including a major coal mining area of Wyoming and Montana. US District Court Judge Brian Morris says the Bureau of Land Management failed to comply with an earlier court order requiring the agency to consider the environmental impact of mining and burning coal produced in the Powder River Basin. Morris says the management plans also failed to consider an option of limiting the expansion of coal mines or eliminating some coal deposits from leasing eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.