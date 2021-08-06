Automakers pledge to increase US EV sales
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has announced a commitment from US carmakers that electric vehicles will make up as much as half of their sales by the end of the decade. Auto executives and lawmakers joined Biden on the White House South Lawn Thursday as he signed an executive order on the voluntary commitment. The administration wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026. The moves are big steps toward Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate change as he pushes to shift the nation away from internal combustion engines and toward battery-powered vehicles.
US jobless claims down 14,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week by 14,000 to 385,000, more evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding briskly from the Coronavirus recession. The Labor Department reported Thursday that unemployment claims — a proxy for layoffs — dropped last week from a revised 399,000 the week before. The applications have more or less fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. Still, they remain high by historic levels: Before the pandemic slammed the United States in March 2020, they were coming in at around 220,000 a week.
