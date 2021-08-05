Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job
NEW YORK — The nation’s largest nursing home operator told its workers this week they will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs. That’s a possible shift in an industry that has largely rejected compulsory measures for fear of triggering an employee exodus that could worsen already dangerous staffing shortages. The company, Genesis Healthcare, has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities. Interviews with managers at ten mostly smaller nursing home operations across the nation that have made vaccinations mandatory found that the threat of workers quitting en masse over the shots may be overblown.
Robinhood soars again
NEW YORK — Robinhood’s stock flew again Wednesday, and it has more than doubled in four days to follow up what had been a disappointing debut on Wall Street. Robinhood Markets soared 50.4% to $70.39 in trading that was so feverish that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half hour after the market opened.
