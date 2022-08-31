Germany upbeat on energy security; Baltics count on wind
BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage due to Russia’s squeeze on European gas supplies. Fears are growing about the rising energy prices that will hit consumers across the continent this winter. Scholz says gas storage facilities are already fuller than they were at this time, last year. Germany expected to pass more measures soon to help consumers cope with steeply rising energy prices. Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom further reduced gas deliveries to France, on Tuesday, raising fears that Moscow might cut off gas completely as political leverage over the war in Ukraine. Baltic Sea nations announced a seven-fold increase in wind power production, by 2030.
Stocks post another loss as markets worry about rates
NEW YORK — Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.
US asks farmers: Can you plant two crops instead?
DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a limited amount of farmland, so when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, last spring, prompted worries that people would go hungry as wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports, there was little US farmers could do to meet the new demand. But that may be changing. Earlier this summer, the US Department of Agriculture instituted new policies to encourage American farmers to begin growing two crops on one piece of land, one after the other. By changing insurance rules to lessen the risk of growing two crops, the USDA hopes to increase US wheat production. As fall approaches, it’s unclear how many farmers will try the new system, but some who already grow two crops say it’s something farmers should consider.
Sri Lanka’s president says IMF talks nearing successful end
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president says his bankrupt country’s talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package have successfully reached final stages as he presented an amended budget that seeks to tame inflation and hike taxes.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, said in a speech in Parliament that his government will soon start negotiating debt restructuring with countries that provide loans to Sri Lanka.
